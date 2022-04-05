Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kua Hinga He Totara I Te Wao Nui A Tane.

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

It is with great sadness we hear of the death of Dr. Moana Jackson.

Dr. Jackson was a man of great integrity and passion. His work in law reform and education led to a greater awareness around Te Tiriti O Waitangi. He educated us on the responsibility for us to recognise the promises made under Te Tiriti and to understand the intergenerational problems of colonisation. His expertise in indigenous peoples rights was recognised globally.

He raised constitutional concerns around Genetic Engineering issues regarding protection of indigenous species and the ownership and patents of GE organisms. He was profoundly offended by the attitude of many scientists claiming, “Maori have no notion of science”. Seeing it as a denial to exercise the indigenous knowledge and tino rangatiratanga; the ability to live following Maori tikanga (customs), and to ensure that the homes, land, and resources are protected for the use and enjoyment of the present and future generations. Dr Jackson helped to define in law these important issues to Maori.

Dr. Jackson highlighted the failure toward Maori that the Royal Commission on Genetic Modification revealed when coming to their decision. As he saw it the Commission choose to redefine the pakeha interpretation of indigenous values and further segregate the relationship of Maori and the Crown on the issue of GE, saying: 
“On the matter that holds so many risks for what Maori submitters called the “ira tangata”, it is not enough that we be heard with “exquisite politeness” and then marginalised. Our mokopuna deserve better and our rights demand more.” [1]

A great educator he was deeply concerned over the injustices of colonisation. All his life he sought to bring awareness and address the poverty, harm and spiritual decline indigenous peoples have suffered.

Dr Jackson's passing is a sad loss for Aotearoa and we must not forget the awareness he raised to respect our different cultures and addressing the injustices that still exist today.

On behalf of our members we offer our deep sympathy and aroha to the whanau of Moana Jackson.

[1] An Exquisite Politeness: The Royal Commission on Genetic Modification and the Redefining of the Treaty of Waitangi http://www.apc.org.nz/pma/redefi.htm

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Vigilante “Sovereign Justice”


If you or I decided to exempt ourselves from the laws of the land, and -moreover- made public our intention to kidnap and murder the people elected to govern the country, you’d think there would be consequences. The Police, for instance, might be considering whether there is sufficient evidence that a criminal conspiracy exists to commit acts of criminal violence...
More>>



 
 


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 