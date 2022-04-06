Preparations Begin For Tauranga By-election

The Electoral Commission is preparing for a by-election in the Tauranga electorate on Saturday 18 June.

‘Voters in Tauranga will be choosing a new local Member of Parliament,’ says Graeme Astle, National Manager of Voting Services. ‘If you live in the Tauranga electorate, make sure you are enrolled and ready to vote.’

The Tauranga electorate includes Tauranga city and Mount Maunganui and extends southwest to Tauriko.

‘Only those who are enrolled in the Tauranga general electorate are eligible to vote in the by-election.

‘As in any by-election, people have one vote for their electorate MP. There is no party vote,’ says Graeme Astle.

Overseas voting will start on Wednesday 1 June and advance voting will start on Saturday 4 June. Information about where and when to vote will be available at vote.nz from Tuesday 17 May.

The Electoral Commission expects to provide up to 15 voting places during advance voting, and up to 30 voting places on election day.

People can check if they are enrolled vote.nz. They can enrol or update their details online using their New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. Or they can call 0800 36 76 56 and ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

A timetable for the Tauranga by-election is set out below.

