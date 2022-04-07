Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Do Labels Create Blaming Of People Using Social Services?

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 10:53 am
Opinion: SociaLink

The power of language came to my attention when I attended an excellent presentation by Debbie Hager from the University of Auckland, who unpacked common terminology used in the social sector – ‘the hard to reach’ and ‘vulnerable’ people.

The way we talk about people who use social services can influence how professionals such as social workers work with these people.

Vulnerability is defined as those exposed to the possibility of being attacked or harmed or a person in need of special care, support or protection because of age, disability, or risk of neglect and abuse.

Using the example of people or whānau experiencing family violence, Debbie Hager urged people to flip the paradigm. Instead of referring to these people as ‘vulnerable’, instead we talk about people endangered by inadequate systems and social attitudes towards violence.

This flip then turns the focus onto the system and attitudes that enable violence, instead of on the ‘vulnerable’ individual experiencing family violence. That’s not to say people experiencing family violence don’t need assistance, of course they do. But it suggests attention also needs to focus on systems and attitudes.

Pettily, this made me also think about how we use terms like ‘vulnerable’ as shorthand or we create acronyms. I’m not sure if the acronym for ‘people endangered by inadequate systems and social attitudes’ or PEBISASA will catch on but I really like placing the focus on systems and attitudes.

Another example of a common term is ‘hard to reach’ populations (people who are difficult for social services to access) which often brings connotations of people being difficult, non-compliant or intractable.

Again, using the example of people and whānau experiencing family violence, they are often frightened which inhibits their ability to think clearly, may have sustained head injuries with all the cognitive difficulties this brings, and for many, they also have mental health problems.

So if we flip the paradigm that people who are ‘hard to reach’ are functioning as well as they can, rather than being difficult, it changes to an empathetic mind set that recognises the factors impacting on a person’s ability to function and how to then adapt the way in which professionals then work with the person.

Conversely, if a client is viewed as ‘difficult’ or hard to reach, the blame is often laid at the doorstep of the individual or client for missing appointments, not home when you arranged to visit etc.

The presentation was a timely reminder of the power of language and how it can influence how we view, speak about and work with people who use social services. The next time I say or tap out on my laptop the terms ‘vulnerable’ or ‘hard to reach’ or similar terms, I will think twice and try to flip the paradigm.

Liz Davies, General Manager SociaLink

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from SociaLink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Feeble Contribution To Russian Sanctions


As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 