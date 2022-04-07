NZDA Statement On Healthy Drinks In Schools Consultation
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association
Dr Rob Beaglehole, sugary drinks spokesperson,
New Zealand Dental Association:
The New
Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is pleased that the
government is looking at the issue of health drinks in
schools through a public consultation.
We praise the
Minister of Education Chris Hipkins for addressing the issue
of unhealthy drinks in schools.
From the dental
perspective, the evidence is clear that unhealthy beverages
are having an impact on the dental decay rates of New
Zealand children.
The NZDA position on this is clear,
we would like to see the most impactful change. There is a
need to include all schools in this change, that includes
secondary schools.
If we’re looking at primary
schools only, many have already made the change to become
‘water only’ schools.
We know that fewer than
one-in-four secondary schools with a school food service
like a canteen offer only milk and water as beverage
options.
Our view is that this should be done once,
done properly, and with the maximum public health dental
impact.
© Scoop Media
