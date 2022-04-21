Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inspectorate Report: Human Rights Issues Continue To Plague Prisons

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

The Office of the Inspectorate has released its latest inspection report for Invercargill Prison. The report raises serious concerns across a number of areas, including prison conditions and facilities, especially for people in Remand.

The report highlights issues of access to appropriate clothing; damp mattresses; and a lack of privacy when going to the toilet and when newly arrived prisoners receive their medical examination. The report also documents limited access to cultural practices and customs that support Te Ao Māori, and a lack of understanding about the Hōkai Rangi Strategy in the health team.

Amnesty International Campaigns Director Lisa Woods said, "All people should be treated with dignity and respect, including people in prison. Unfortunately, concerns about the conditions of the prisons that people must live in are not new, and we’ve seen concerns across the country."

The report shows the conditions for people being held in on Remand were particularly terrible. In the Remand Unit, the Inspectors reported condensation on the walls and that several prisoners had damp mattresses and bedding. The Clinical Inspectors identified people in prison who had related health issues, such as rashes, consistent with poor ventilation and high levels of moisture. The Inspectors also found that a cell that was infested with silverfish. When Inspectors raised the issue, staff said infestations were regular.

"This is completely unacceptable, the Department of Corrections has a duty of care to people in prison. We acknowledge that the report states that prompt action was taken after the Inspectorate raised their concerns about the conditions in the Remand Unit, with the Remand Unit closed. However, it should never have got to that point.

"The issues in this report are part of a long list of serious human rights concerns in prisons across the country. What we’re seeing is a pattern. This indicates far-reaching structural changes are needed across the prison system, and the Minister for Corrections, Kelvin Davis must take responsibility.

"The scale of the problem is immense. But over the years there has been a huge amount of work carried out about what can be done, for example as set out by Ināia Tonu Nei. There are pathways forward," said Woods.

Additional concerns raised in the report include

The report found that if staff were busy in the Remand Unit, people in separate cells could be locked in their yards without access to a toilet, water or shelter from the weather for extended periods of time.

People in prison reported varying experiences with the complaints system. People in the Remand Unit said they did not receive a response to their complaint until they submitted more than one; and people in the South Unit said they were discouraged from making complaints by some staff.

Some staff reported to the inspectors that they felt unsupported by the prison’s management who did not listen to their concerns. Staff also spoke about the need for specialist training in ICU.

People had to transfer to other prisons to access many of the rehabilitation programmes because "the prison had too few prisoners to make many rehabilitation programmes viable."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 