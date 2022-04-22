Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Report Shows Disabled People Missed Out In COVID Response

Friday, 22 April 2022, 10:34 am
Press Release: Disability Support Network

The Disability Commissioner’s new report (Inquiry into the Support of Disabled People and Whānau During Omicron) highlights failings in the COVID response for disabled people - communication has been confusing and difficult to access; COVID vaccinations and personal protective equipment (PPE) have been difficult for disabled people to access; and support services have been adversely impacted, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

“We have been experiencing an extraordinary period in the COVID pandemic and its impacts on disabled people have been particularly pronounced,” says Mr Reynolds.

“Throughout the pandemic, NZDSN has highlighted that communication and leadership for the disability sector has been sorely lacking. Our experience of the COVID response is that it has been largely reactive, with little forward planning or consideration of the needs of disabled people.

“Providers have struggled to access information in a timely manner for their staff and the people they support. Vaccination mandates, while supported in principle, were not well thought out. At one point the disability sector was given four working days to implement the mandate and terminate staff who did not comply.

“Access to vaccinations and appropriate PPE has been problematic and should have been a priority for this at-risk population. Australia, for example, made access to vaccinations and PPE freely available to disabled people from the outset.

“The one opportunity missed in the report is the involvement of disability support providers to contribute positively to the recommendations made. The omission of providers as a reliable source of information means that not all the opportune channels are being considered. This is particularly the case when one observes the strength of relationship that frequently exists between disabled person and their support worker. We would argue that providers need to be included in the options/channels involved,” says Mr Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Disability Support Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 