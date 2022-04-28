Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Fares For Total Mobility Card Holders

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

The Free Fares Campaign, after consultation with the Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity, has expanded to include Total Mobility Card holders and their support people. This is a move which is necessary to ensure that we create greater equity in the transport system for those with disabilities.

We believe that those who receive Total Mobility support already undergo significant costs in their day-to-day life. While the existing support is helpful, the Government needs to go further and cover all public transport costs for Total Mobility Card holders and their support people. Doing so enables them to participate fully in society, and reduce financial burden during a time of significant inflation.

Environment Canterbury is one Council who will be seeking to trial Free Fares, with the proposal currently being discussed as part of their annual plan consultation. Lan Pham, an Environment Canterbury Councillor, said that she was “thrilled to have a free fares option (for under 25s, tertiary students, Community Services and mobility card holders) coming up in our annual plan consultation, but limiting this initiative to Canterbury/Waitaha isn't going to cut it. We're in a climate emergency and we need to urgently get ourselves out of our cars if we're serious about providing a half decent future for our kids and grandkids.

Shannon, a Total Mobility Card holder from Christchurch explains how costs quickly add up and transport being free could alleviate some of that pressure. "I only get $62 a week, so $22 a week is going on bus fare. I've got my doctors' bills... that can be $40. Then, I've got my toiletries, that can be another $20... that's all my money gone. If any other bills pop up, then I don't have the money to pay for them. It would just give me more freedom if we had the free option... more independence.”

Total Mobility Card holders from across the country are in support of our call. A cardholder from Wellington said that “when your movements depend on the movements of others, you lose your independence.” We are calling on the Government to help provide that independence by giving them free fares. Currently, 32.6% of disabled people aged 18-64 earn less than $15,000 annually, compared with 21.1% of non-disabled people - a significant gap making it even harder to cover transport costs.

Currently, the subsidy maximum varies across the country and there are significant inequities across the board. During lockdown in 2020, the Total Mobility fare subsidy was increased from 50% to 100%. This resulted in profoundly positive outcomes for the disabled community, many who were able to experience total freedom of movement and engagement with their community for the first time. We cannot just provide Total Mobility card holders support in a time when they are most vulnerable, we must provide them support always.

Susan Williams, from Fares to Freedom, says that “during the Covid-19 response, taxis were free for those of us with a mobility disability, and it was the first time in four years I experienced the same level of freedom I had when I was sighted. Getting places was no longer a massive mission, no longer a drain on my health.”

Dave from Christchurch echos this sentiment, “When you don’t have a lot of resources, free public transport is a big deal. I can’t believe some people don’t get that. For me, it means a lot more freedom. I would have a lot more freedom. The problem is, when you get stuck at home, you feel caged up, then like a burden to everyone you have to depend on to do things and go places. I’ve basically been incarcerated in my home for a year- that’s what it feels like.”

We must make this change now. We call on Minister of Transport Michael Wood and his Government to provide Free Fares for under 25s, tertiary students, Community Services card holders and Total Mobility card holders and support people.

The Free Fares petition was handed over to Parliament last month and will be looked at by the Petitions Committee. The petition had over 13,000 signatures at the time of hand-over.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Free Fares NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 