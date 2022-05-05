Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Significant Opportunity Missed In Minister’s Taskforce

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Physiotherapy New Zealand

Patients are going to miss out on healthcare options if allied health services continue to be undervalued.

Health Minister Andrew Little yesterday announced a taskforce of medical professionals to work on a national plan for planned-care but there are no allied health representatives at the table.

Physiotherapy New Zealand CEO and co-Chair of Allied Health New Zealand Sandra Kirby is extremely disappointed and frustrated that once again, the expertise of health professionals like physiotherapists, chiropractors and dieticians is undervalued when it comes to the significant contribution they can make for patients.

“Not only will patients miss out, but it will ultimately result in greater health care costs with more people needing hospital care for conditions which might have been effectively managed earlier on. It’s good to hear Minister Little acknowledge the benefits of physiotherapy, but it is most concerning that no allied health voice is on the taskforce developing the national plan for planned-care.

“The Minister refers to the need for “one public health system” and a “truly nationwide approach” which we endorse however it won’t be truly effective unless allied health workers are fully integrated into the system,” said Sandra Kirby.

The level of frustration being felt by allied health workers is why those working in DHBs will work to rule from 9 May and hold a 24-hour strike on May 16.

“We have been calling on the government for a long time now to make significant changes to the ways these services are accessed and funded, and the current health reforms provide the perfect opportunity to do so.

“We feel very strongly that the government is missing an opportunity to seriously reform the way we deliver health services. For example, fully funding physiotherapy will enable more people to access care.

“If the Minister is truly serious about reducing wait lists, then he needs to not only talk about allied health, but include allied health at the table,” said Sandra Kirby.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Physiotherapy New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights, And Biased Speakers


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 