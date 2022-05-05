Call For Public Submissions On The Review Of Standing Orders 2023

Public submissions are now being called for Review of Standing Orders 2023.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, 16 September 2022.

During each term of Parliament, the House of Representatives looks at how it can work more effectively over the next three years. This process is called the ‘Review of Standing Orders’ and this review is now taking place.

The Standing Orders are the rules of the House and its select committees. They detail how Parliament carries out its work. With changes in law, social expectations, technological advances and evolving political culture, conducting regular reviews of the procedures and practices of the House and its select committees is essential to keeping Parliament relevant and effective.

The review does not have fixed terms of reference, and the committee welcomes any suggestions about how to improve Parliament. Parliament represents New Zealanders and this is your chance to have your say on how it works.

Tell the Standing Orders Committee what you think.

Read the Standing Orders here.

Make your submission on the Parliament website here.

