Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Fisheries Act 1996

The Chairperson of the Primary Production Committee is now calling for submissions on the Fisheries Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Fisheries Act 1996. The amendments are intended to modernise and strengthen New Zealand’s fisheries management system, and incentivise sustainable commercial fishing practices. The bill would:

· amend commercial fishing rules related to the landing or returning of fish

· establish graduated offences and penalties regimes

· introduce a new defence for returning catch to sea where the return is necessary to save a marine mammal or protected species

· provide the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries with a new power to require, or allow for, fish to be returned

· permit the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to establish pre-set decision rules for the purpose of setting and adjusting sustainability measures

· extend the observation of fishing activities.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 17 June 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

· Read the bills digest



© Scoop Media

