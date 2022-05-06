Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Secondary Teachers Delighted Dirty Boilers Are Going – But Not Soon Enough

Friday, 6 May 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Post Primary Teachers' Association

Secondary teachers are very pleased the Government is removing coal boilers from schools but they need to go sooner than 2025, says Melanie Webber, President of PPTA Te Wehengarua.

“This is something that PPTA has been pushing for, through our involvement in the Fossil Free State Sector coalition.

“It is great that students and teachers will be able to work in safe and healthy learning environments, and it’s a sound investment by the government in the future for our rangatahi/young people. “Learning environments need to reflect the future we want for our young people and everyone in Aotearoa. However, we would love to see this happen sooner than 2025, given the urgency of the climate crisis.

“There are still hundreds of school boilers fuelled by oil, gas and diesel. We challenge all parties to commit to the next step of funding all schools to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025.”

