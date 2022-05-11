Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Visitor Visa Applications For Individuals From Pacific Island Forum Countries To Open On 16 May 2022

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Immigration

The Government has announced individuals applying from Pacific Island Forum countries will be able to apply for a Visitor Visa to travel to New Zealand from 16 May 2022.

“This is an important step in the Government’s five-step plan to reopen New Zealand’s borders as it signals our commitment to the Pacific and supports the strong relationship, we have with our Pacific Island counterparts” says Simon Sanders, Head of Reconnecting New Zealand.

“With Visitor Visa applications open for Pacific Island Forum countries, this will give applicants the opportunity to reunite with their families based in New Zealand who have been otherwise separated for the last two years. This is a positive step for our Pacific Island counterparts, and for our border reopening strategy.

“When applicants apply from 16 May, they will now do so using an online application. This change to online applications is in line with the practice of other countries such as Australia and supports our change toward an online based system.

“Moving to an online application form enables our Immigration Officers to process applications from any of our processing offices and enables us to minimise the risk of COVID-19 for our staff and applicants in the Pacific” says Simon Sanders.

All individuals applying will still need to meet border entry requirements when travelling to New Zealand, including being fully vaccinated, completing a New Zealand Traveller Declaration, and doing self-testing on arrival (where required).

Pacific Island Forum countries include:

  • Cook Islands
  • Federated States of Micronesia
  • French Polynesia
  • Fiji
  • Kiribati
  • Nauru
  • New Caledonia
  • Niue
  • Palau
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Republic of the Marshall Islands
  • Samoa
  • Solomon Islands
  • Tonga
  • Tuvalu
  • Vanuatu

More information is available on the Immigration New Zealand website at https://www.immigration.govt.nz/about-us/covid-19/border-closures-and-exceptions/you-are-in-a-quarantine-free-travel-zone.

