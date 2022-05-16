Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Fares Campaign Disappointed With Emissions Reduction Plan

Monday, 16 May 2022, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

The Free Fares Campaign is disappointed in the lack of mention of public transport fares in the Emissions Reduction Plan, released today by the Government. While the plan has some good wins, such as decarbonizing the public transport fleet and increased investment in active and shared modes of transport, it fails to protect our low-income and disadvantaged communities as we transition to a carbon-free future.

Across the country, Kiwis have been disappointed by this Government’s actions to combat climate change. The Emissions Reduction Plan is another unfortunate example of where the Government has simply missed the mark and failed to implement policies for the transition we need. In this plan, we see a continuation of an individualised culture and a focus on car ownership, with support for people to purchase EVs and stay on the roads rather than investing in mode shift and more accessible public transport - which is what we need.

An Auckland resident said that as a country, it is critical “to encourage the young to support the public transport system, to create a generational change in New Zealand society. Instead of motorists’ privilege and selfishness we need to build a caring future where children, cyclists, pedestrians, can move about the city safely.” With the lack of public transport focus in the Emissions Reduction Plan, we will continue to build a car-dependent culture. Combined with the fact there will be no ban on fossil fuel vehicles, this is a recipe for further emissions and further destruction of our planet. This has to change.

We call on the Government to take further action than what they’ve agreed to in the Emissions Reduction Plan, and provide free fares for under-25’s, tertiary students, Community Services Card Holders, and Total Mobility Card Holders and their support people. It is critical that we increase accessibility of options other than car ownership, and support our lowest income earners at the same time. We are an unequal society, and the actions this plan has produced will keep contributing to that inequality.


In order to make change, we must be bold. This plan is not bold enough. While the Government has signalled that more is to come in the Budget, we are not placing bets that free fares will be part of this. We urge Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson to put greater consideration into our call, and implement it as part of further work to lower our emissions and support disadvantaged communities.
 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Free Fares NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 