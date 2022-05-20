Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inaugural Chinese Medicine Council Of New Zealand

Friday, 20 May 2022, 1:20 pm
It was announced today that the inaugural Chinese Medicine Council of New Zealand (CMCNZ) has been appointed by the Minister of Health, Hon. Andrew Little. This brings the Chinese medicine profession in under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance (HPCA) Act (2003) – the first time a profession from outside the western medical model has been included.

The President of Acupuncture New Zealand, Ms Robin Kerr, welcomes the new Chinese Medicine Council of New Zealand (NZCMC) and sends congratulations to those appointed to the Council.

“This is a very significant step for our profession and an assurance to the public that acupuncture and Chinese medicine are an accepted and important part of the New Zealand health care system. The HPCA Act is all about ensuring the safety of the public. People can be reassured that they are in safe hands if they choose to see a practitioner who is registered with the new Council.

The principles of the Treaty of Waitangi of protection, participation, and partnership will support the ability for Chinese medicine to establish a place within the healthcare landscape, setting standards, and participating at the table with other professions to meet the needs of our culturally diverse communities.

It is expected that the new Council will meet for the first time in the next few weeks and begin the process of registering practitioners from throughout New Zealand.

