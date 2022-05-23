Environment Committee’s Examination Of Emissions Budgets Published In 2022, And The First Emissions Reduction Plan

The Environment Committee Komiti Taiao invites public submissions on Aotearoa New Zealand’s emissions budgets and the emissions reduction plan, Te Hau mārohi ki anamata Towards a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy—Aotearoa New Zealand’s First Emissions Reduction Plan (published May 2022).

Background

· On 16 May 2022, the Minister of Climate Change published New Zealand’s first emissions budgets for the periods 2022 to 2025, 2026 to 2030, and 2031 to 2035. On 17 May 2022, the Government presented New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan.

· The Environment Committee has been referred the emissions budgets for select committee examination in accordance with Standing Orders.

Terms of reference for the select committee examination

· The terms of reference for the select committee examination are attached/below.

Links to relevant papers

· The Government’s response to the Climate Change Commission’s advice on setting emissions budgets [presented 16 May 2022]

· New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan [presented 17 May 2022]

Submissions are due on Monday 27 June 2022

Make a submission via the Parliament website by 11.59pm on Monday 27 June 2022. The terms of reference are attached.

