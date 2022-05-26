Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protection Funding Good News For Service Stations

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

Service stations have been victims in the current spate of ram raids and robberies, so funding for protection measures will help keep them safe, the Motor Trade Association says.

The Government today announced a $6 million programme for small businesses to protect themselves from ram raids by installing measures such as security fog devices, alarms, and screens.

MTA’s Sector Manager for Energy and the Environment, Ian Baggott, says ram raids and burglaries are frightening and costly for service station owners and operators.

“Anything to keep people safe is welcome, so we appreciate the Government’s announcement,” Ian says.

“Hopefully the fund is big enough and not mired in red tape, so businesses can get the protection they need quickly.”

One MTA member, a service station owner, has been hit by burglars four times in the last seven weeks, with intruders targeting vaping products.

The service station owner said bollards across the front of the business protected them from ram raids.

But offenders smashed open the doors with hammers.

A security fog device was activated in two of the burglaries [photo attached], and the thieves were forced to leave without taking anything.

“Fog devices do work,” he said.

“It’s important to keep them regularly maintained, but they do work.”

Around half of the country’s service stations are run by small independent or franchise operators.

Under previous Government funding programmes, the cost of installing a fog cannon was reduced from up to $4000 to $250.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>



Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 