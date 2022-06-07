Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Seventh Family Violence Deaths Report Highlights Agencies’ Duty Of Care

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 9:24 am
Press Release: Health Quality and Safety Commission

The latest report on family violence deaths in Aotearoa New Zealand calls for government agencies to be more responsive to whānau and all aspects of their life and wellbeing.

Released today, the Seventh report: A duty to care | Pūrongo tuawhitu: Me manaaki te tangata from the Family Violence Death Review Committee (the Committee) draws on findings and recommendations from in-depth reviews conducted in 2019-21, as well as previous Committee reports.

Reflecting on a reduction in the proportion of family violence deaths occurring in Māori whānau, the Committee highlights in the report a whole-of-whānau approach taken by Māori organisations.

Between 2009 and 2019, Māori accounted for 44 percent of family violence deaths. In 2021, this dropped to 23 percent of family violence deaths according to the Committee’s provisional data.

Committee chair Dr Fiona Cram says Māori community organisations are leading the way and their approach can show us how to form genuine, respectful relationships. To demonstrate, the report highlights the work of three kaupapa Māori organisations that are embedding a duty to care for their people, resulting in less risk of unseen victims and more opportunities for families and whānau to guide service delivery.

‘In contrast, some of our government institutions are yet to move,’ she said.

Dr Cram said, throughout its investigations, the Committee was confronted with the reality that upholding a societal duty of care could have prevented many of deaths from family violence.

The report urges government agencies to fulfil their legal duty of care for those who are impacted by family violence; be good partners with community organisations; focus on wellbeing; and take a wiser, more respectful approach to people, families, whānau and community organisations.

This means addressing:

- the potential for alternative care pathways and partnerships for hapori/community services and government agencies to work better together

- the impact of failing in the duty of care for disabled people

- the need for an ongoing duty of care for those who have been impacted by a family violence death.

The Committee is one of five statutory mortality review committees that report to the Health Quality & Safety Commission. Its role is to review family violence deaths to identify strategies to reduce such deaths in the future. The Committee has a particular focus on policy and practice improvements that can reduce family violence deaths.

The report states that 292 deaths resulted from intimate partner violence, child abuse and neglect or intra-familial violence between 2009 and 2019 in Aotearoa New Zealand, with 295 offenders responsible for the deaths.

The report is available here: https://www.hqsc.govt.nz/resources/resource-library/fvdrc-seventh-report

Four videos available via the link capture reflections from a range of communities and Committee members, as well as a short companion document that explores the kaupapa of the report and includes reflective points for agencies and services.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2206/FVDRC_Q_and_As_F.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Health Quality and Safety Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 