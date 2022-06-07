Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minerals Vital To Climate Change Plans

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Straterra

It was disappointing to see no mention of the crucial role the minerals and extractive sector will play in strengthening New Zealand’s resilience to climate change in the Government’s latest consultation, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

Straterra has submitted on the Ministry for the Environment’s National Adaptation Plan and consultation document Building a climate-resilient Aotearoa New Zealand.

“It is important that New Zealand plans ahead and prepares for a changing climate, so we strongly support the adoption of a National Adaptation Plan in our submission,” Vidal says.

“To optimise the contribution the extractive sector makes to climate change adaptation, it is essential that extractive opportunities are available and accessible in New Zealand.

“We need a regulatory environment that recognises and supports this to ensure we can keep up with the rest of the world.

“Minerals and aggregates are needed to make infrastructure more resilient to future extreme weather events. They are required to build structures to protect against the sometimes deadly effects of strong storms, as well as sea level rise and increased flooding on our infrastructure, communities and ecosystems.

“Where climate impacts require relocation or retreat of communities, minerals and aggregates will be at the fore in the form of concrete, steel and other construction materials.

“Sand, limestone and aggregates are essential to make concrete. Coal and iron ore (including ironsands) are key ingredients of steel.

“Without even factoring in climate change adaptation, aggregate and mineral supply in New Zealand is already constrained. This is at a time when demand is forecast to increase as New Zealand builds more infrastructure to combat housing shortages and other shortfalls and boost the economy post Covid-19.

“It is better for New Zealanders and for our environment that what is available here is sourced here, rather than having to be imported. Because of our remote location, anything imported comes at a transport cost and with the cost of living the biggest thing most Kiwi households are worried about, it makes no sense to reject what is readily available.

“It must also be considered that there is the environmental burden of sourcing materials from a distance and getting them to New Zealand. That is counter-intuitive when the materials are available here and the goal is to reduce emissions.

“Mineral extraction in New Zealand is highly regulated so that associated environmental impacts are minimised. Where materials are imported, the same standards have not necessarily been applied,” Vidal says.

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector. You can read our submission here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 