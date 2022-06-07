Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Muslims Condemn The BJP-led Government Actions Against The Muslims In India

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 6:09 pm
Press Release: FIANZ

New Zealand Muslims categorically reject and condemn the recent remarks of the two senior Spokespersons of the BJP-led Government denigrating our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Such insensitive remarks have deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims in New Zealand and across the world.

The BJP-led Government under Narendra Modi has once again, raised the tension and sparked an outcry of Muslims living in India. Such deliberate act by the BJP functionaries have occurred against the backdrop of increasing anti-Muslim activities in India which surely has the tacit support of the ruling BJP Government.

The Modi-led Government is silent against escalation of hatred and abuses of Islam and Muslims in India. Particularly considering a series of decision to ban headscarves in educational institutions in several Indian states, abrogation of article 370 in the occupied Kashmir and subsequent actions to change its demographics, lynching of Muslims by Hindutva elements, demolition of Muslim properties and increased violence against Muslims.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ, the umbrella organisation for Muslims here) is saddened by such callous remarks and actions against Muslims and other minorities in India and expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the derogatory statements made by the BJP functionaries.

We note the perpetrators of the recent hateful comments against our beloved Prophet have been suspended by the ruling party. However, several BJP members who are involved in the hate and violence against Muslims are running free. We urge the Indian Government to ensure minorities are protected and politics of hate is stopped in a country once considered to be a thriving pluralistic society.

Mr Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ, said that “we are deeply concerned that India, a country with the second largest Muslim population in the world and which claims itself to be the largest democracy, known for its diversity and coexistence, has deliberately allowed the Islamophobic discourse to reach dangerous levels”.

Once again, we implore the New Zealand Government to use the diplomatic channels to strongly condemn India for its blatant violation of human rights of the Muslims in India.

