Port And Council May As Well Be Tipping Aucklanders’ Money In The Sea

Ports of Auckland’s $65 million write-off on its abandoned automation project is a Council failure and shows why the city needs a Mayor with a track record in rescuing large organisations, candidate Wayne Brown says.

“This is a predictable disaster for the city from start to finish that’s caused by poor governance by Auckland Council,” Mr Brown said. “The clean out needs to go further than the chief executive, and look at how Ports of Auckland contributes value to the city.”

“The port occupies $6 billion worth of prime waterfront land and makes negligible returns to its owners, the people of Auckland. Instead the money is going on doomed think big projects without proper oversight. The port and the Council may as well be tipping ratepayer money into the sea.”

The failure of the project showed the importance of Council leadership that understands the infrastructure needs of a large city and with the knowledge to appoint experts to independent boards.

“The port workers knew automation was a disaster waiting to happen, the analysts knew, and when I was appointed to the Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy independent expert group we knew it too. The only ones caught napping were the Ports of Auckland board and management, and a Mayor that couldn’t care less about ratepayer money.”

“I have the track record to reshape organisations this size. As Mayor I will fix Council-controlled organisations, and demand a just return for the people of Auckland who let the port take up their waterfront.”

