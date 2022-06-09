Have Your Say On The Sale And Supply Of Alcohol (Exemption For Race Meetings) Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee has opened for submissions on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Exemption for Race Meetings) Amendment Bill.

The bill proposes to provide an exemption from section 235 of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 for racing clubs on the days of race meetings. This exemption would be granted if the consumption of alcohol takes place at a time when the club holds either an on-licence or an on-site special licence that applies to the race meeting.

Historically, racing clubs have obtained a special licence (or held an on-licence) for a designated area and allowed the rest of the course to be available for bring-your-own alcohol (BYO alcohol) consumption. The bill seeks to make clear that racing clubs and race meetings are not intended to be captured by section 235 of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, so that this method of operating can continue.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 21 July 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

