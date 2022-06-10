Maritime Union Calls For Ex-CEO To Be Dumped From Port Directorships

The Maritime Union says it is indefensible that former CEO Tony Gibson still holds directorships with companies associated with Ports of Auckland Limited.

Mr Gibson resigned as CEO of Ports of Auckland last year following widespread concerns about his management of Ports of Auckland.

Mr Gibson is currently facing health and safety charges brought by regulator Maritime New Zealand as a result of one of several deaths at Ports of Auckland during his tenure.

This week, a massive automation project at Ports of Auckland was cancelled by the new CEO and new Board of Directors, and an investigation will be held into how the project was allowed to proceed despite numerous concerns being raised by the Maritime Union and others.

Despite this, Mr Gibson is still a director of two companies associated with Ports of Auckland Limited.

Maritime Union of New Zealand Auckland Branch Local 13 Secretary Russell Mayn says it is a ridiculous situation and the Union is calling for Mr Gibson’s removal from two directorships.

“It is absolutely wrong that an ex-CEO who is before the courts on health and safety charges is still a director of companies with substantial shareholdings by Ports of Auckland.”

According to the Companies Office website, Anthony Michael Gibson is a director of North Tugz and Marsden Maritime Holdings.

Marsden Maritime Holdings are the owners of Northport and have a 19.9% shareholding by Ports of Auckland.

North Tugz are 50% owned by POAL and 50% by Northport.

