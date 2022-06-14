Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Removal Of The Ministers And Speaker Point To A Need To Return To Democracy. Press Release New Conservative 14/6/22

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Conservative

By Ted Johnston

The removal of the Ministers of Police and Justice, and the speaker of the House point to a need to return to democracy.

A need to review who should be eligible to be a Minister, and the Speaker of the House.

A need for real meaningful debate in parliament, obtainable only by a lower MMP threshold.

Only fear of the polls has finally made Labour remove the Speaker of the House and some of the most incompetent and unpopular Ministers ever. Poto Williams and Chris Fa’afoi showed they didn’t have a clue about how to do their job. And that worked well for a while for Labour. They can’t make great gaffes and mistakes, if they can’t be taken seriously.

And the sheer arrogance and bias of the last Speaker of the House Mallard show good reasons why we need to change who should be in these roles.

S 6 of the Constitution Act 1986 states that only MPs can be Ministers of the Crown. That leaves such a tiny pool of people that it is not surprising that Labour cannot find competent people to do the job. But you have to ask, why isn’t Little in those roles of Minister of Police and Minster of Justice when he is one of the few competent to do so? Politics.

It is the best argument to show that maybe we should have Ministers of the Crown, chosen from competent non-MPs, like in the US. We would then have competent Ministers.

Also a Speaker of the House should not be a partisan chosen by the government, as they can abuse their power to help prevent the government from facing hard questions and being held to account. A retired judge should be used to create a referee that is unbiassed and fair.

But even then, parliament’s debating chamber is not about debate. It is about point scoring, as the govt has the numbers to push its agenda, and will already have decided the outcome in the backrooms.

It is time for a third large party under MMP, to actually grow. Instead of a bipolar parliament with two gangs of parties doing a pointless political dance, we will have real debate in parliament which will have real meaning again.

When one of the two sides Labour / National no longer have complete majority control over votes, but have to seek agreement from smaller middle parties then democracy will return to parliament and debate will have real meaning again. This is how MMP is supposed to work.

We will have democracy and the voice of the public will be heard. To do that we need to lower the MMP threshold that was set so high by Labour and National to prevent the growth of smaller parties. Due to the high MMP threshold, no new party has entered parliament since MMP was imposed in 1996.

It is currently at 5%, but even at 3 -4 % we would see real change for the better.

It is time for change.

New Conservative hears the voice of the people and will make the changes required when in parliament to bring real democracy back.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 