Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Independent Panel Consults On The Future Regulation Of Lawyers And Legal Services

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: Independent Legal Review Panel

An independent panel is consulting on how lawyers and legal services should be regulated in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Panel was asked by the New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa to review the framework for the regulation and representation of lawyers, including the structure and functions of the Law Society. The review was prompted, in part, by the disclosures in 2018 of reports of sexual harassment of young lawyers and summer clerks.

“The Panel has been given a wide-ranging brief to examine whether the current model for regulating lawyers is fit for purpose,” Panel Chair Ron Paterson says.

The Panel is consulting on a number of options that could fundamentally reshape the Law Society and the provision of legal services in New Zealand. One option being explored is whether a new independent regulator should be established.

“The legal profession is currently regulated by the Law Society. However, the Law Society is also a membership body for lawyers, with a duty to promote the interests of its members,” says Ron Paterson.

“This conflict of interest is unusual for other regulated professions in New Zealand. A number of overseas jurisdictions have recognised this conflict and created an independent entity to regulate legal services.”

The Panel has also heard concerns that the current model for handling complaints about lawyers is not working effectively for consumers or lawyers.

“The current complaints system is slow, adversarial and lacks transparency — and there are perceptions that it’s not sufficiently independent,” says Ron Paterson.

The Panel is also seeking views on how best to promote a positive and diverse culture — which is more inclusive of tikanga and te reo Māori — and address inappropriate conduct within the profession. The Panel is consulting on whether the definitions of ‘unsatisfactory behaviour’ remain appropriate as well as whether new legislation is needed to better hold law firms (rather than just individual lawyers) accountable.

Other areas where the Panel is seeking feedback include whether consumers would benefit if regulatory protections were extended beyond lawyers to include other providers of legal services, how Te Tiriti o Waitangi should be incorporated into the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006, how the profession can improve diversity, and whether changes are needed to encourage greater voluntary or ‘pro bono’ services.

The Panel’s discussion document can be found at www.legalframeworkreview.org.nz/consultation

The Panel’s terms of reference: https://legalframeworkreview.org.nz/terms-of-reference/

The Panel comprises Ron Paterson, Jacinta Ruru and Jane Meares. The Panel is scheduled to report to the Board of the Law Society by the end of the year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Independent Legal Review Panel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 