Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minister Must Intervene To Stop Te Awamutu Incinerator Proposal

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Zero Waste Network

The Zero Waste Network Aotearoa has today written to Minister for the Environment David Parker requesting that he intervenes in a proposed waste incinerator in Te Awamutu.

The Te Awamutu incinerator would burn 166,525 tonnes a year comprising mixed solid waste (78,880 tonnes), plastics (35,058 tonnes), tyres (35,058 tonnes), and flock (the waste material from the metal shredding and separation process - 17,529 tonnes). It would be a net contributor of greenhouse gas emissions as well as emitting heavy metals and dioxins into the air, water and soil.

Global Contracting Solutions Limited has applied to the Waipā District Council for a land use consent to build the waste-to-energy incinerator at 401 Racecourse Road in Te Awamutu, an area that is immediately adjacent to existing and planned residential housing and subject to flooding. The company has also applied for three consents for discharge-to-air, for discharge of stormwater to water, and for using clean fill in a floodplain with the Waikato Regional Council.

“The company is arguing that effects will be minor so they shouldn’t have to front up to the public. If these consent applications are not publicly notified, it is imperative that the Minister get involved to stop this monstrosity,” said Dorte Wray, Zero Waste Network’s Executive Officer.

“Given the level of toxic waste that will be created and spread around by this incinerator, it is of the gravest importance that this incinerator be stopped. Not only will the community of Te Awamutu be exposed to cancer-causing pollutants, but the company is proposing that the toxic ash be turned into a building product. Along with this the incinerator will be a major addition to New Zealand’s overall carbon footprint. We simply cannot afford to waste time and money building dangerous old technology. We have better, cheaper and far more ecologically and economically-sound solutions to address our waste crisis.”

“In the Waikato region and across Aotearoa, zero waste enterprises and organisations are already forming the foundation of a circular economy. Zero Waste Hubs and initiatives doing reuse, repair, recycling, composting, product stewardship takeback, behaviour change and community engagement could expand and replicate with the right tools and support. Incinerators need to consume huge and consistent quantities of rubbish, directly threatening our efforts to prevent waste being made in the first place, and reusing and recycling the rest."

The 61 members of the Zero Waste Network Aotearoa use a community enterprise business model to deliver resource recovery and behaviour change services. They collectively employ 1200 FTE, turn over $75m and recover 35,000 tonnes of resources each year.

You can read the full text of our letter to the Minister setting out the reasons that this should be called in here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zero Waste Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 