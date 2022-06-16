Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Insulation Heating Up

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Conservative

New Conservative notes the proposed changes to the Building Code Insulation standards are causing a lot of heated debate. These were due to come into force in November but may now be delayed to May 2023.

So what’s the problem? Surely more insulation is better and saves our heating costs.

The proposal was in essence for ceiling insulation to double, floor insulation to increase, window insulation to about double and walls to remain about the same. For any new construction (new build or extension) the ceiling insulation would need to be about 300 mm thick. This means skillion roofs would need to be built with much more depth to fit the insulation. Aluminium windows would need to be thermally broken and double glazed, and concrete floors to have edge insulation.

Many in the building industry do not feel they have enough understanding to be able to implement these changes by the November date. More training needs to be given to those who will be constructing the houses to these new standards, so they know what to do and why.

When this insulation upgrade was proposed, BRANZ assessed the costs of the additional work at between $5,000 and $12,000 for a single storey house. Using energy savings, this had a payback period of about 20 years in Auckland and 10 years down south. Since then, some builders have questioned these cost figures and believe a more realistic figure, which includes the consequential changes to the basic structure of the house, would be about $30,000. If so, the payback period grows significantly to 108 years for Auckland houses and 23 years for Queenstown.

Other questions remain about how much the extra insulation will cause overheating inside these houses, and will having such a warm ceiling and relatively cold walls/windows lead to further internal condensation and mould? If windows are fitted to current weathertightness details, this will drastically reduce the thermal performance of the dwelling as the line of the double glazing is offset from the line of the wall insulation.

MBIE has tried to bring the European Passivhaus standard into the NZ Building Code without considering our varied climate, construction practicalities, or even the willingness of the consumer to pay for something that might not give an economic return.

“We need a Building Code that is designed for, and works for, New Zealand, not half of another country’s gold standard,” says New Conservative Housing Spokesperson, Bruce Welsh.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 