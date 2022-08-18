Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 15 August 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 10 July 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,324,970 total paid jobs (down 20,910 or 0.89 percent) 97,100 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,880 or 1.90 percent) 441,880 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,310 or 0.74 percent) 1,723,410 paid jobs in services industries (down 16,970 or 0.98 percent) 62,590 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,250 or 2.04 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,166.63 (up $2.63 or 0.23 percent).



