Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 15 August 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 10 July 2022:
- the
number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,324,970 total paid jobs (down 20,910 or 0.89 percent)
- 97,100 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,880 or 1.90 percent)
- 441,880 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,310 or 0.74 percent)
- 1,723,410 paid jobs in services industries (down 16,970 or 0.98 percent)
- 62,590 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,250 or 2.04 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,166.63 (up $2.63 or 0.23 percent).