Injury Statistics – Work-related Claims: 2021
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Injury statistics for work-related claims give
information about claims accepted by ACC for work-related
injuries.
Key
facts
- A total of 223,300
work-related claims were made in 2021 (up 4,800 from
2020).
- In 2021, the incidence rate of all injury
claims was 90 claims per 1,000 full-time equivalent
employees (FTEs).
- The age group with the highest
incidence rate of claims in 2021 was the oldest workers
(aged 75 and over), with 134 claims per 1,000
FTEs.
- The region with the highest incidence rate of
claims in 2021 was Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay, with 140 claims
per 1,000 FTEs.
- The industry with the highest
incidence rate of claims in 2021 was agriculture, forestry,
and fishing, with 172 claims per 1,000
FTEs.
Visit our website to read this and
information release:
Injury
statistics – work-related claims:
2021
