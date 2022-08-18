Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding For Pay Parity Is Needed By Christmas, Or More Centres Will Close

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

The rate of early learning centre closures is on track to more than double on last year, showing the government’s teacher Pay Parity initiative still isn’t working two years into its three year timeline.

48 early learning centres closed between March-July 2022, 11 of those closed centres did not even try to opt-in, and a further 35 centres opted-in then opted straight back out (but remain open, for now), showing the Pay Parity funding rates are unworkable.

“Some providers are finding there’s no point opting into Pay Parity - how else can you explain the surprising number of providers opting out so soon? We said Pay Parity won’t work before the last budget and sadly, the numbers back this up.” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

“Budget 2023 is too long to wait – credible Pay Parity is needed by Christmas, or more centres will close. For families, the government’s approach means fee increases, longer wait lists and less overall choice of where they can send their children.”

The ECC says teachers are still being short-changed by the government for their crucial work with tamariki in early learning, while the providers who employ them are left with an impossible shortfall between the funding they receive and the government’s salary increases.

To stay financially viable, many centres cut back on non-funded services like employing teachers above minimum ratios, while non-fee charging community centres have no option but to close or drastically change their operating model.

“Now more than ever, the New Zealand public need access to quality early learning as we recover from COVID-19 and look to our education system to meet today’s challenges to literacy and poor attendance.”

“We’re committed to helping centres survive and thrive, and will survey providers across the sector to establish an independent view of the scale of this problem,” said Simon Laube.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 