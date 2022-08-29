Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Urgent Action Needed To Make Working In NZ Attractive For Trained Migrant Nurses

Monday, 29 August 2022, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

Josephine Gagan, CEO of the country’s largest provider of home and community support services, New Zealand Health Group, is fully supporting a shift in immigration settings to allow trained migrant nurses to fast-track the residency pathway and alleviate the significant workforce shortage.

“We need to be doing everything we can to increase the numbers of skilled nurses who can fill vacancies across the entire healthcare sector, including in the community.

“It doesn’t make any sense to exclude the nursing profession from applying for accelerated residency – surely, we need to be making it easier and more attractive, not more difficult, for highly trained nurses to live in New Zealand and care for our ill, injured, disabled and elderly people,” said Ms Gagan.

“The scarcity of nurses has reached a crisis point and many vulnerable Kiwis are being left without the critical healthcare they need, yet the Government is not prioritising nursing in the same way as migrants in other professions such as doctors, engineers, and scientists.

“This decision is having a significant impact on the injured, ill, disabled, and elderly New Zealanders who need specialised care and support from a nurse to enable them to stay at home. Ironically, this could mean people who would otherwise be at home could end up in a hospital or other facility, which is also struggling from the nurse shortage, or receive inadequate care.

“It’s really disheartening for everyone involved. While New Zealand Health Group is currently looking for 33 registered nurses to work in the community, we know this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“For many overseas nurses, New Zealand’s immigration settings means moving here isn’t a viable option especially compared to other countries such as Australia where they not only pay more but residency can be gained quickly. Our team are working on ways to recruit nurses to fill the vacancies, including offering incentives, but unless there is a change to the immigration settings, the task is seemingly impossible.

“The current immigration settings need urgent attention and we’re asking the Government to make a commitment to include trained migrant nurses within the straight-to-residence pathway,” said Ms Gagan.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Health Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Paranoid Policies On Immigration


If only we could take one tenth of the energy we currently expend on worrying about what Ian Foster’s coaching policies are doing to the All Blacks, and feed it into the national grid. We’d be far better off putting some of that energy into worrying about the harms that our current immigration settings are doing to the nation. Forget the World Cup. There’s a far more important global competition going on to attract skilled labour – from nursing staff to the cutting edge workers in Artificial Intelligence – and New Zealand is losing this contest, hand over fist. People who want to come here, and/or want to stay here, are being driven away by the short-sighted chaotic and inhumane approach we take to the granting of permanent residency...
More>>




 
 

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 