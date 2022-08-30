Disabled Persons Assembly Welcomes News Paula Tesoriero Appointed Chief Executive, Whaikaha

The Disabled Person Assembly (DPA) NZ welcomes today’s announcement of the appointment of Paula Tesoriero as Chief Executive of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People.

“When the establishment of the new Ministry was announced, our view was that disabled leadership would be fundamental to the Ministry’s success, and this needed to be from the outset,” DPA Chief Executive Prudence Walker says.

“It’s exciting to see Paula Tesoriero appointed as Chief Executive; the appointment of a disabled person is a good starting point for the new journey.

“Paula Tesoriero is not only a disabled person, but one who has built trust and respect in the community, particularly in her role as Disability Rights Commissioner.

“We look forward to working with Paula and hope to see disabled leadership continue to grow within the ministry.

“As far as we are aware, this is the first time that a person who identifies as disabled has been appointed to a Chief Executive role in the public service - this in itself is significant cause for celebration.”

