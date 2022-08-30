Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Disabled Persons Assembly Welcomes News Paula Tesoriero Appointed Chief Executive, Whaikaha

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Disabled Persons Assembly

The Disabled Person Assembly (DPA) NZ welcomes today’s announcement of the appointment of Paula Tesoriero as Chief Executive of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People.

“When the establishment of the new Ministry was announced, our view was that disabled leadership would be fundamental to the Ministry’s success, and this needed to be from the outset,” DPA Chief Executive Prudence Walker says.

“It’s exciting to see Paula Tesoriero appointed as Chief Executive; the appointment of a disabled person is a good starting point for the new journey.

“Paula Tesoriero is not only a disabled person, but one who has built trust and respect in the community, particularly in her role as Disability Rights Commissioner.

“We look forward to working with Paula and hope to see disabled leadership continue to grow within the ministry.

“As far as we are aware, this is the first time that a person who identifies as disabled has been appointed to a Chief Executive role in the public service - this in itself is significant cause for celebration.”

-Ends-

For more information contact Prudence Walker on 021 546 006.

Disabled Persons Assembly NZ www.dpa.org.nz

The Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) is a pan-impairment Disabled People’s Organisation that works to realise an equitable society, where all disabled people are able to direct their own lives. DPA works to improve social indicators for disabled people and for disabled people to be recognised as valued members of society. DPA and its members work with the wider disability community, other DPOs, government agencies, service providers, international disability organisations, and the public by:

• telling our stories and identifying systemic barriers

• developing and advocating for solutions

• celebrating innovation and good practice

