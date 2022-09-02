Former Karamu High School Head Student Wins Competition At Youth Parliament

A former Karamu High School Head Student has had a successful debut at parliament, chairing a select committee and winning a prestigious essay competition.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck (left) with her Youth MP, and former Karamu High School Head Student Keelan Heesterman

Keelan Heesterman, who was last year’s Head Student, recently attended the 2022 Youth Parliament as the Youth MP for Tukituki MP Anna Lorck.

He won the 2022 Youth Parliament Competition, run by the New Zealand Business and Parliament Trust, for his essay on whether the country’s parliament has too little, too much, or just the right amount of power.

As a result, he received $2,500 for future studies.

“It was just an amazing experience to network and listen to so many other young people from all around the country talking about issues they're passionate about, and experiences they've had, and their opinions.”

He chaired the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee and spoke in favour of scrapping the starting-out wage in the Legislative Debate.

Keelan is currently in his first year studying a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Public Policy and Commercial Laws at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

He has also recently become a Wellington Youth Councillor. Last year, he was the chairman of the Hastings Youth Council.

While he knows where his passion lies, he is unsure of exactly what his future holds.

“I'm pretty open. I do want to eventually end up working in government; whether that's as a policy advisor or even as a consultant doing work for community groups or government departments even. Or maybe way down the track being a politician of some description, either local or central.

“I'm just passionate about people and young people and fixing the problems that we're facing today, and so there’s so many ways to put that into action for a career.”

Keelan credits the time spent at his alma mater for instilling a passion for politics.

“The mock political debates and mock election we did in year nine at Karamu sparked my political interest.

“I definitely felt like my interest in politics was indulged by teachers throughout Karamu and helped contribute to where I am where I am now.”

He says he is proud to maintain a connection with Karamu. His advice to other students is to get involved.

“It’s cliché but do as much as you can and take as many opportunities as you can because those opportunities that you take now will set you up well for the future.”

Principal Dionne Thomas says they are very proud of Keelan and what he has managed to accomplish.

“Keelan is a fantastic example of what it means to be a Karamu High School student taking every opportunity to follow their passion.”

© Scoop Media

