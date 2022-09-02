Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Former Karamu High School Head Student Wins Competition At Youth Parliament

Friday, 2 September 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Karamu High School

A former Karamu High School Head Student has had a successful debut at parliament, chairing a select committee and winning a prestigious essay competition.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck (left) with her Youth MP, and former Karamu High School Head Student Keelan Heesterman

Keelan Heesterman, who was last year’s Head Student, recently attended the 2022 Youth Parliament as the Youth MP for Tukituki MP Anna Lorck.

He won the 2022 Youth Parliament Competition, run by the New Zealand Business and Parliament Trust, for his essay on whether the country’s parliament has too little, too much, or just the right amount of power.

As a result, he received $2,500 for future studies.

“It was just an amazing experience to network and listen to so many other young people from all around the country talking about issues they're passionate about, and experiences they've had, and their opinions.”

He chaired the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee and spoke in favour of scrapping the starting-out wage in the Legislative Debate.

Keelan is currently in his first year studying a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Public Policy and Commercial Laws at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

He has also recently become a Wellington Youth Councillor. Last year, he was the chairman of the Hastings Youth Council.

While he knows where his passion lies, he is unsure of exactly what his future holds.

“I'm pretty open. I do want to eventually end up working in government; whether that's as a policy advisor or even as a consultant doing work for community groups or government departments even. Or maybe way down the track being a politician of some description, either local or central.

“I'm just passionate about people and young people and fixing the problems that we're facing today, and so there’s so many ways to put that into action for a career.”

Keelan credits the time spent at his alma mater for instilling a passion for politics.

“The mock political debates and mock election we did in year nine at Karamu sparked my political interest.

“I definitely felt like my interest in politics was indulged by teachers throughout Karamu and helped contribute to where I am where I am now.”

He says he is proud to maintain a connection with Karamu. His advice to other students is to get involved.

“It’s cliché but do as much as you can and take as many opportunities as you can because those opportunities that you take now will set you up well for the future.”

Principal Dionne Thomas says they are very proud of Keelan and what he has managed to accomplish.

“Keelan is a fantastic example of what it means to be a Karamu High School student taking every opportunity to follow their passion.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Karamu High School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 