Postponed Wānanga To Push For Genuine Partnership Back On The Agenda

In a bid to enhance the contribution from Tangata Whenua towards the goal of becoming predator free by 2050, Korehāhā Whakahau is hosting the Taurikura Anamata wānanga in Whakatāne next week.

The wānanga will take place at Te Mānuka Tutahi Marae on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7 after it was postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19. There will be up to 100 participants, including members of other Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Limited) projects as well as representatives from their Tiriti Partners.

Presenters consist of Ngāti Awa kaumatua Te Kei Merito, General Manager - Māori Impact Group Jymal Morgan from Crown Research Institute ESR, Chaz Doherty of Ngāi Tuhoe, Ministry for the Environment Senior Policy Advisor Michal Akurangi, researcher Mahuru Wilcox and Te Papa Atawhai Director Jade Kinghazel. In addition to the speakers, the wānanga will also involve a range of workshops, including How to Work Alongside iwi and hapū: A pakehā perspective, using earth pigments in staining and dying, maramataka, and rakau and rongoa.

Korehāhā Whakahau is hosting the wānanga as the first iwi-led PF2050 Limited project, and seeks to eradicate possums from 4700ha within the Ngāti Awa rohe over a five-year period.

Kaiwhakahaere (Operations Manager) John Eruera says while eradication of possums is the end goal, Korehāhā Whakahau is doing things differently to other predator free projects and seeing the results.

"Korehāhā Whakahau is one of many projects being led by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and a key goal is to contribute to the capacity and capability of the iwi to be kaitiaki and provide employment that elevates the wellbeing of te taiao in the tribe’s rohe. We want to build a biodiversity workforce.

"The foundations of our project are based in the vision of our iwi, which is articulated in the statement of: Ko Ngāti Awa te Toki. And we have applied many of the principles of te ao Māori within our project, so we are always guided by our tīpuna and our iwi."

Mr Eruera says Korehāhā Whakahau is an example of what can happen if mana whenua, those with authority of the land, can lead the activity.

That’s why when PF2050 Limited asked Korehāhā Whakahau to host a wānanga, Mr Eruera says it was clear that it would be a good place to share the project’s story and encourage conversation about what does genuine partnership actually look like.

"Korehāhā Whakahau, and in turn Ngāti Awa, is not offering to teach specific tools or applications that can generally solve environmental problems. Rather, we are wanting to provide a safe place for pest eradication projects and their Tiriti partners to have conversations about opportunities for te taiao that working in partnership can provide and to share our experiences, so we all have a greater understanding.

"Tangata Whenua are always being asked how we want to be engaged with, but what we are saying, and showing through Korehāhā Whakahau, is that there are so many benefits to stepping back and allowing mana whenua to lead.

"We have invited all of the PF2050 Limited landscape projects, but we have requested they come with their Tiriti partners."

PF2050 Limited CEO Rob Forlong said as a Company we are delighted that Ngāti Awa is partnering with us to host a wānanga to support the unique leadership role mana whenua can have to help our landscape projects achieve a predator-free outcome.

"We are all looking forward to learning from tangata whenua to gain a better understanding of indigenous practices and perspectives from those that have been looking after the whenua for generations."

The Taurikura Anamata wānanga will be held at Te Manuka Tutahi Marae in Whakatāne on September 6 and 7. It will also involve workshops where participants can learn about working alongside iwi and hapū or funding and project management. On the second day, participants can choose to hear about the gathering and use of pigments and soils in traditional dying, or native trees and rongoa on field trips.

Notes for Editors

About Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and the Korehāhā Whakahau project

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa is the mandated entity, recognised by the Crown as a representative of Ngāti Awa, to manage the collective affairs of the members of the Ngāti Awa tribe. It is responsible for representing the interests of Ngāti Awa and managing the tribe’s collective taonga and resources.

Korehāhā Whakahau is an innovative and aspirational project, which is administered by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa. It is the first iwi-led Predator Free 2050 project and seeks to eradicate possums from approximately 4700ha of land within the rohe of Ngāti Awa, including Whakatāne, Ōhope and Ōhiwa Harbour. Over a five-year period, the project will contribute to the protection and enhancement of te taiao (environment), create career pathways that build capacity and capability of Ngāti Awa to be kaitiaki in their tribal area.

About Predator Free 2050 Limited

Predator Free 2050 Limited was created to make a significant contribution to the New Zealand government’s goal of eradicating possums, stoats and rats by 2050. We work collaboratively with numerous organisations and groups to bring pest eradication at scale to mainland Aotearoa New Zealand. We do this by creating co-funding arrangements that enable large-scale predator control and eradication projects, developing new tools and knowledge to support those projects, and driving the breakthrough science to fill the gaps in our predator eradication capability. Predator Free 2050 Limited is a Crown-owned company and a registered charity.

