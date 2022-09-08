Lift In Jobs For Youth
Thursday, 8 September 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly
over the last year, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs
for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter,
up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021
quarter.
“Youth appear to be taking up job
opportunities in a stretched labour market,” business
employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.
“There
was significant growth in filled jobs for 15 to 19-year-olds
across many industries over the last year, with the largest
numerical increases being in retail and
hospitality.”
Visit our website to read this
news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
