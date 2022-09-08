Lift In Jobs For Youth

Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today.

Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter.

“Youth appear to be taking up job opportunities in a stretched labour market,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

“There was significant growth in filled jobs for 15 to 19-year-olds across many industries over the last year, with the largest numerical increases being in retail and hospitality.”

