Statement: Save The Children Devastated To Hear Of The Death Of Her Majesty The Queen

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:27 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Child rights organisation Save the Children is devastated by the news of the death of her Majesty the Queen.

Gwen Hines, Chief Executive of Save the Children UK, said: "We are enormously honoured and grateful that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth served as our Patron from 1952 to 2017. During her 65 years as Patron she made an invaluable contribution to building a better world for children. Her passion and dedication will never be forgotten.

"She inspired thousands of supporters, volunteers and staff, and highlighted the lives and needs of some of the most disadvantaged children.

"We send our deepest condolences to our Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, and the whole Royal Family."

Save the Children New Zealand Heidi Coetzee also shared her condolences, adding that over the organisation’s 75 year history in Aotearoa New Zealand, generations of Kiwi volunteers and supporters were deeply moved by the Queen’s extraordinary commitment to children.

"She was an inspiration to many of us - a much loved and respected monarch, a mother, grandmother and an individual who was committed to highlighting the needs of children and building a better place."

