Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly.

"It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand's continued commitment to the multilateral system and international rules based order. As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, climate change, the Ukraine and geopolitical tensions, international cooperation is more important than ever," Ardern said.

Joy Dunsheath, UNA NZ former President and Honorary Life Member said, "We support Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern with her commitment to the multilateral system and international rules-based order". Dunsheath continued, " The bilateral meetings she will attend with other world leaders and her promotion of NZ is timely".

This will be Ardern’s first in-person attendance to the annual meeting since 2019.

While in New York, the Prime Minister will also co-host the Christchurch Call to Action Leaders' Summit with President of France Emmanuel Macron, and participate in other bilateral meetings and events to promote trade, investment, and tourism.

