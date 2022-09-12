Traffic Lights Scrapped
Monday, 12 September 2022, 4:30 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s decision to remove
the Covid-19 protection framework (traffic light system) and
to drop broad-based restrictions.
BusinessNZ Chief
Executive Kirk Hope says It’s encouraging to see
Government putting trust in individual businesses
again.
"No two sites are the same and each business
can decide what works for their own environment when it
comes to minimising the spread of
Covid-19.
"Businesses are highly incentivised to keep
employees, customers and visitors safe in order to continue
operating.
"The traffic light system has been one tool
in the toolbox for managing the spread of Covid-19. But like
the alert system before it, traffic lights have become an
outdated mode of operating in the current
environment.
"As we’ve learned over the past three
years, New Zealand’s Covid response has needed to flex as
the pandemic evolved. Taking into account public health, the
economy and people’s accepted level of risk has been a
constant balancing act.
"Sometimes they got it right,
other times we were left wanting by Government
decisions."
