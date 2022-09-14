Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Strong Points Raised Against Reshaping Streets Proposal

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce shares recent concerns raised by the ACT Party on the "Reshaping Streets" proposal from Waka Kotahi.

"We need a more reliable transport system and a more accessible central city," said Chamber Chief Executive Simon Arcus.

"But this proposal has fishhooks that could slow down travel, make it harder to find parks, and keep people out of central cities. Transport systems are interdependent and complicated and not solved on a street by street basis."

"The Newtown cycleway debate showed the damage a bad approach can do. Businesses risk being frozen out of the process and surprised at short notice if carparks or loading zones are removed from their streets."

Simon Arcus signals support for some aspects of the proposal, "Ultimately, this is not a green light from Waka Kotahi for arbitrary decision making. Our sense is the Council will still prefer to consult on change because it’s just better city management.

The Chamber supports getting regulations out of the way to speed up infrastructure projects, and slow down cost. We urge policymakers to reconsider the proposal to include genuine, inclusive consultation, rather than unilateral decision-making."

The Reshaping Streets proposal is open for consultation until September 19.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 



Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Public Holiday On 26 September To Mark Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced... More>>



UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 