Auckland Mayoralty Election, A Biased Media Fiasco, Says Ted Johnston

Beck is gone, that leaves myself, Collins, Brown and Lord as the top 4 Auckland mayoral candidates.

Now the media needs to step up and stop ignoring me.

Let the people see me, and hear me and my policies in proper debate, and give me some media coverage.

I spent less than $10,000 on my campaign, the other frontrunners spent hundreds of thousands and millions, and I am still competitive, based solely on my abilities, competence and policies.

You can’t keep a good man down.

When I was 6th I wasn’t included. When I was 5th I was not included,

When I was level pegging for 4th, I was not included,

I am level pegging for 3rd now. And nearly 50% of the voters are undecided or previously chose candidates that no longer standing.

The race is wide open. There are not only 2 favourites.

Do I have to be in the top 2 to even get fair coverage??

Open the doors, remove the glass ceiling, so I can be included.

Let me in all the major debate meetings now, and let my voice be heard. This is supposed to be a democracy.

