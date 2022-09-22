Make The Mahuta Contract Probe A Thorough One

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union welcomes the news that the Public Service Commissioner, Peter Hughes, will undertake an investigation into the many Government contracts obtained by Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s husband, William Gannin Ormsby.

“It has become increasingly clear that light needs to be shone on how a minister’s husband has been treated as an expert on so many topics on which he appears to have little experience,” Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says.

“The Cabinet Manual states that even perceptions of nepotism or family members profiting are an issue. It is appropriate that this is being looked into.”

“It is vital that Commissioner Hughes’s investigation is thorough and transparent so that trust in Government can be restored on this matter. Box-ticking and white-washing will only foster distrust.”

