Make The Mahuta Contract Probe A Thorough One
Thursday, 22 September 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union welcomes the
news that the Public Service Commissioner, Peter Hughes,
will undertake an investigation into the many Government
contracts obtained by Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s husband,
William Gannin Ormsby.
“It has become increasingly
clear that light needs to be shone on how a minister’s
husband has been treated as an expert on so many topics on
which he appears to have little experience,” Taxpayers’
Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says.
“The
Cabinet Manual states that even perceptions of
nepotism or family members profiting are an issue. It is
appropriate that this is being looked into.”
“It
is vital that Commissioner Hughes’s investigation is
thorough and transparent so that trust in Government can be
restored on this matter. Box-ticking and white-washing will
only foster
distrust.”
