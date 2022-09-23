Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ACT Claims FFP Extension Is Unavoidable

Friday, 23 September 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Figures collected by ACT show the avalanche of consents David Parker is going to inflict on councils to meet Freshwater Farm Plan requirements, his only option is to extend the deadline,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Documents obtained by ACT through Official Information Act requests show that Environment Canterbury (ECAN) has approximately 3,200 farms that will need resource consents, many of whom will require multiple. Despite this, ECAN has only received one application.

“The documents also show that of the estimated 3,500 farms that intensive winter graze in Southland, only three resource consents have been issued by Environment Southland for intensive winter grazing in the last five years.

“Meanwhile between Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Greater Wellington, Marlborough, West Coast, Nelson, and Tasman Councils, zero resource consents have been issued for the estimated 3,900 farms that intensive winter graze in these areas.

“Minister for the Environment David Parker has previously told me in Parliament that he would consider an extension but couldn’t commit because he doesn’t know the scale of farmers affected.

“Well now he knows, and he must surely realise there is no other option than to issue an extension.

“After repeatedly asking Minister Parker in Parliament to implement an extension, ACT last week sent him a letter asking once again for an extension, in light of the new information showing the scale of the problem.

“It is impossible for councils to work through that many resource consents in time. What’s more, farmers haven’t made the applications because they’ve been focussed on trying to get farm plans in order, but with the November 1st cut-off date fast approaching it’s estimated more than 40 per cent of farmers have been unable to get a plan formulated.

“The Government has failed to do its job and get freshwater farm plans implemented in time. Now thousands of farmers who have been trying to do the right thing are left in a position where there only hope is a costly resource consent which councils are not equipped to process in time.

“What does the Minister want farmers to do? Should they plant their crops without any guarantee of consents and risk not being able to graze them next year? Or would he rather they don’t plant their crops and create a massive animal welfare and food production issue just because he doesn’t want to implement an extension?

“ACT is the loudest voice in Parliament when it comes to standing up for the rights of rural New Zealand. As a dairy farmer myself, I know that farmers are best environmentalists around. We kept the economy going through Covid. It’s time the Government gave us a break.”

 

END

 

Media Contact: Simon Clarke (027 444 8676)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>

Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 