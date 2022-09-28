Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Opposition MP’s Out Of Touch On Live Export

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: SAFE

Fiery debate was heard in parliament during the third reading of the Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, which will give effect to a ban on live export.

National MP Barbera Kuriger said the select committee process saw presentations that showed animals were looked after at the end of the live export supply chain.

ACT MP Mark Cameron called the Bill "ideological" and said the fact that cattle commonly gained weight during a voyage was a sign of good animal welfare.

Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri said the Government’s independent advisors on animal welfare (the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee) also asked for live exports to be banned.

"Animals are suffering in live export, and the Ministry for Primary Industries has the evidence," said Ashton

"Post arrival reports obtained under the official information Act show animals have suffered and died after landing in the destination country. Causes of death include bacterial disease, pneumonia, rib fracture, and intestinal bleeding."

"Furthermore, the Government’s review of the live export trade was prompted by reports from Sri Lanka that hundreds of New Zealand cattle were suffering and dying after leaving our shores."

"The writing has been on the wall for live export for some time, which the members’ from ACT and National would be aware of had they looked for it."

The debate was interrupted, and the third reading is expected to continue either tomorrow or next week.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor pointed out that the Gulf livestock 1 was the seventh livestock export ship to sink since 2009.

"This trade can’t end soon enough. This third reading will give us peace of mind that the trade will indeed end in April next year."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 