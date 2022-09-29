Have Your Say On The Fire And Emergency New Zealand (Levy) Amendment Bill

This bill would make changes to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017. It aims to simplify the implementation of the insurance-based levy framework for Fire and Emergency New Zealand. The levy is insurance based, which means that insurance policyholders are charged a levy based on the type and amount of insurance they have.

The bill would make the following changes to the levy regime:

· The Fire and Emergency levy would be charged on contracts of insurance for fire damage rather than contracts of insurance for material damage.

· The bill would change the basis for calculating the levy from the amount insured to the sum insured in contracts for fire damage.

· The bill would clarify how the levy applies to motor vehicle insurance.

· The commencement date of the regime would change from 1 July 2024 to 1 July 2026 or by an earlier date set by Order in Council.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

