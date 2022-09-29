Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Passing Of Live Export Bill A Historic Moment

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: SAFE

The Animal Welfare Amendment Bill passed its third reading last night, which will give effect to a ban on live export.

All exports of cattle, deer, goats, and sheep by sea will stop on 30 April 2022

SAFE Chief Executive Debra Ashton said it’s a relief that animals will soon no longer be exported by sea.

"We’ve been working tirelessly with activists across the country for decades to end live export, and we’re grateful the Government has listened," said Ashton.

"The long voyages at sea are treacherous, and the conditions in their destination country can have serious animal welfare consequences."

SAFE have been joined by NGO’s like the New Zealand Animal Law Association and SPCA, as well as over 3,500 members of the public, who have spoken out over the cruel and unsustainable export of animals by sea. Local groups protested ports that facilitated live export shipments, including Taranaki Animal Save, Hawke’s Bay Against Live Export, and Ban Live Export NZ, among others.

Other countries are now also considering phasing out live export, including Australia and the European Union.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has said the ban will only have a small impact, as live exports by sea only accounted for 0.6 per cent of primary sector exports last year.

"For most farmers, this decision will have no impact, but the Government should consider supporting farmers to transition away from animal agriculture for those who will be impacted."

"The Netherlands has already put a plan in place to help transition farmers out of animal agriculture - including a buy-out scheme to smooth the transition. It’s high time New Zealand did the same."

 

