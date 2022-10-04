Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Job Applications Boom As Market Shakes Off Covid

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 8:44 am
Press Release: Trade Me Jobs

The pandemic has finally lost its grip on the New Zealand employment market, with demand for roles up for the first time in two years. This is according to the analysis of over 79,000 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 30 September (Q3).

Trade Me Jobs Sales Director, Matt Tolich, said the latest data showed more New Zealanders are finding confidence to apply for jobs now that all pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

“In Q3 we saw more Kiwi taking advantage of the current market conditions and checking out their options, with a nationwide 9 per cent year-on-year jump in the average number of applications per listing.”

Prior to Q3, Mr Tolich said the last time there was a year-on-year increase in demand for roles was in the third quarter of 2020, when average applications per listing jumped 11 per cent.

Looking around the country, Mr Tolich said the Gisborne (up 28%), Auckland (up 21%), and Wellington (up 16%) regions saw the biggest spikes in average applications per listings in Q3 when compared with the same period in 2021. “This was reflected around the country, with more job applicants in every region except Canterbury, Marlborough, Taranaki and Otago last quarter.”

Mr Tolich said it was a similar story across the sectors, with demand up in the vast majority of industries. “Our largest category, trades & services, saw a 14 per cent jump in the average number of applications per listing in Q3 when compared with the same quarter last year.”

Mr Tolich said news of increased interest in roles would be welcome news for employers. “It has been a tough couple of years for Kiwi businesses trying to compete and win talent, so no doubt they’ll be stoked to hear there are finally more job seekers in the market.”

Listing numbers still above pre-Covid levels

Last quarter, Mr Tolich said the national number of jobs listed onsite showed no change when compared with the same period in 2021. “However, if we compare to the third quarter of 2019, we saw a 17 per cent increase in the number of job listings onsite.

“What we’re seeing here is the market levelling off after cycles of lockdowns followed by sugar rushes of pent-up demand over the past two years.”

Going into the warmer months, Mr Tolich said the number of hospitality & tourism roles climbed 46 per cent year-on-year in Q3 as Kiwi businesses looked to bolster their teams for the upcoming busy season. “In the Auckland region alone, hospitality and tourism roles jumped by a whopping 75 per cent year-on-year.”

Nationwide, Mr Tolich said retail (up 15%) and customer service (up 10%) listings also saw a big jump on the same period in 2021. “Aotearoa has well and truly opened back up and these sectors really make up the backbone of our Summer economy, so it’s no surprise they were the three to see a year-on-year increase.”

Breaking the data down by region, Mr Tolich said Otago saw more listings than ever before in Q3. “Northland, Taranaki, and West Coast also saw a year-on-year increase in listings last quarter, while every other region saw a drop.”

Market expected to see more changes in the coming months

In the last three months of the year, Mr Tolich said there may still be some big changes to come. “With an abundance of listings, it’s still a great time to be a job seeker and we reckon we’ll continue to see applications climb as Kiwi make the most of this.”

Mr Tolich said going forward the biggest change would likely be felt by employers. ”With more people in the market for a new job, paired with a significant number of migrants entering the country, businesses are now feeling some relief and we expect this to get even better over Summer.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trade Me Jobs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 