Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Training Money An Important Step In Increasing GP Numbers

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 12:48 pm
Press Release: General Practice NZ

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) today welcomed Health Minister Andrew Little’s announcement today that the Government is putting more money into GP training.

Initiatives developed by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) and funded from next year will mean increased salaries for first year GP registrars, more funded teaching time for GP educators, and funding for general practices hosting doctors undertaking community-based attachments.

GPNZ Chair and Karori GP Dr Jeff Lowe said today’s annoucement is a positive step: ‘We welcome the overdue recognition of the need to pay GP trainees more to align their terms and conditions more closely with trainees in hospital specialities. It’s also encouraging that practices can access some financial support to help cover some of the costs of having a trainee doctor in the practice.’

But Dr Lowe added more work needs to be done to avoid our reliance on overseas-trained GPs and to ensure that general practice is an appealing career at all stages of the medical training pathway.

‘That means funding general practice so that specialist GPs can earn incomes commensurate with hospital speciallists and can also afford to pay their staff salaries that are equivalent to those in secondary care,’ he said.

Today’s announcement states that practices will receive $300 a week for having a junior doctor on a Community Based Attachments (CBA). There was no previous funding allocation for CBAs.

‘We’re pleased about the support for CBAs which are an essential introduction to primary health care. CBA opportunities have been extremely variable under the former DHBs and we now have an opportunity to ensure that recent medical graduates can get high quality training experience in primary care settings in all parts of Aotearoa.’

‘We know that PHOs and practices will do all they can to make CBAs available as widely as possible now that support is there,’ Dr Lowe added, ‘Meaningful time in general practice and primary care is vital at all stages of medical training - and in all health careers. We know that’s what brings people into the job when they qualify.’

Dr Lowe also said that general practices need to be resourced to provide the infrastructure to offer training for all members of theteam – that means ensuring that there is funding for the physical space and IT, and having protected time for the educators, as well as the trainees.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from General Practice NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 