Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reserve Bank Picks Taxpayer’s Pockets To Boost Commercial Bank Profits

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Social Credit

The Reserve Bank is digging deeper into taxpayers pockets to increase the profits of investors and commercial bank shareholders with today's lifting of the Official Cash Rate.
That OCR rise will see the bank (read taxpayers) paying the commercial banks 1.5 billion per year in interest payments on their settlement/reserve accounts.
Those accounts are where the banks hold money people have deposited with them while they lend out created money to borrowers.
Taxpayers will also pay more interest on the massive amount of borrowing the government has undertaken over the last couple of years - again transferring wealth into the hands of the mostly American shareholders of the Australian based banks.
In addition, by lifting the OCR the Reserve Bank has allowed the commercial banks to inflict more pain on businesses and mortgage borrowers with higher interest rates - again transferring wealth to overseas bank shareholders.
That triple whammy will put more pressure on the country's balance of payments as taxpayer money is shuffled offshore as profits to those shareholders.
That taxpayer money should have been spent on nurses and doctors, teachers, getting people out of motels and into houses, putting food on the tables of starving kids, and making sure the police have the resources to deal with gang violence and ram raids.
Instead of copying what other central banks are doing our central bank could have been innovative and adapted its Funds For Lending programme to provide money for the commercial banks at zero interest provided those banks made a significant cut in lending rates on working capital for businesses, provided low interest loans to businesses for new technology to increase productivity, and funded start-ups to produce much more of what New Zealanders need right here to reduce the country's reliance on imports.
Instead it has chosen to put the interests of overseas investors and bank shareholders ahead of the interests of the majority of New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 