Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petition To Remove Prescription Charges For Community Service Card Holders

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

United Community Action Network New Zealand (UCANNZ) and Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) have launched a petition to remove prescription charges for low-income households.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_126013/petition-of-nikki-turner-on-behalf-of-united-community

These households are currently experiencing significant hardship. For many, medical costs continue to be a significant barrier to care, and a driver for inequitable health outcomes. That means many low-income people reliant on important medications suffer disproportionately poorer health.

Professor Nikki Turner, CPAG health spokesperson says, "The five dollar cost per item to a maximum of 20 items in any one year is just too much for people on low incomes who need these medications regularly. Without regular treatment for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart conditions and mental health conditions, there can be disastrous outcomes making life difficult for the individual, their families and, often also, their community.

"This cost barrier can create the likelihood of more serious acute and secondary care for those in our community who are in greatest need. We need to remove the five dollar fee."

The pharmacy charge is a barrier for those who rely on full-service community pharmacies. Some large commercial organisations use their private resources to waive the prescription fee. This is not feasible for many community pharmacies. It needs to be equitable across all outlets to ensure those who need local support can access it.

While Community Service Card holders receive the subsidy through other payments distributed through the year, the Welfare Expert Advisory Group confirmed that households already make serious trade-offs for essential items every week. Hence the need to get rid of the five dollar fee to ensure low-income families can access their medications.

This problem can be rectified by amending the Health Entitlement Cards Regulations 1993 which is part of the petition.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 