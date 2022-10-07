Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Development Another Sign That Community Housing Sector Is A Critical Piece To Solving The Housing Puzzle

Friday, 7 October 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Vic Crockford wants to applaud CORT Community Housing as it celebrates the opening of the first development of its pipeline of 104 decent, affordable homes in Auckland.

“This new housing development, built in partnership with ACC, is another example of the ability of community housing providers to keep bringing more affordable housing online despite unprecedented economic and supply challenges rocking our construction sector,” Crockford says.

“These houses show you can trust our sector to deliver, even in the most trying of circumstances and it further underlines the difference long-term sustainable funding would make for our members and the communities they serve.

“With long-term, flexible funding settings that have a ‘one front door’ approach for registered providers, further partnerships like that between CORT and ACC can be unlocked.”

Of the nearly 9000 new public homes built since 2017, 1775 have been delivered by community housing providers according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, with a further 260 progressive home ownership spots given the funding green light since 2020. And Crockford says this development is just one of many that have been delivered over the last 12 months by Community Housing Aotearoa’s members.

“Our members have added 977 quality, affordable homes this year alone, right across New Zealand, further easing our housing crisis and ensuring the right to a decent home is being realised for more families.”

Editor’s note:

  • CORT Community Housing will be opening a new Community Housing Development at 115 Oreil Avenue, Massey, Auckland on Friday 7th October 10am.

Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

