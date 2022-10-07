Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill

The Social Services and Community Committee opened for submissions on the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill on 14 August 2022. Submissions are open until 11.59pm on Monday, 7 November 2022.

The committee wants to ensure that anyone who wishes to participate in the submissions process can do so. Select committees often ask that people provide a written submission before they make an oral submission. The committee recognises that written submissions may be challenging for some people who wish to give input on the bill. For some people, an oral submission may be a more suitable or accessible way of giving feedback on the bill.

In order to facilitate participation, the committee encourages anyone who would like to make an oral submission only to contact the secretariat by Monday, 7 November 2022. They can arrange a time for you to speak to the committee. New Zealand Sign Language interpretation will be available. Please get in touch if you may need interpretation to make your submission.

You can find alternate formats of this press release on the Parliament website, including Audio, Braille, Easy Read, Large Print, and New Zealand Sign Language.

© Scoop Media

